Relx’s (REL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,270 ($40.37) price target on the stock.

REL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.27) to GBX 3,170 ($39.13) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.19) to GBX 2,860 ($35.30) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Relx to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.18) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,752.44 ($33.98).

Relx Stock Down 0.0 %

About Relx

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,955 ($36.48) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,816.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,642.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx has a one year low of GBX 2,204 ($27.21) and a one year high of GBX 2,980 ($36.79). The company has a market cap of £55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,247.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

