Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RPAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

Repay stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. Repay has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Repay had a negative net margin of 14.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,113.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,698 shares in the company, valued at $797,174.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 50,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,113.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $638,790 in the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Repay by 2,124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Repay by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,431,000 after buying an additional 788,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Repay by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,175,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 788,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Repay by 73.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 738,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

