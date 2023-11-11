Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $86.00 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Request has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $86.00 million and $5.68 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0860 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00016605 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,184.31 or 1.00046689 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011306 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08366945 USD and is up 3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $5,232,333.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

