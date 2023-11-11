ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ResMed worth $41,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD opened at $143.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.47. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,575 shares of company stock worth $2,947,417. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. TheStreet cut ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

