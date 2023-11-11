Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
