Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.