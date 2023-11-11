RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $998,110.00, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.36.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

About RiceBran Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

