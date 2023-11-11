RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $998,110.00, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.36.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
