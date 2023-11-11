Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Lowered to C$76.00 at Cormark

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. CIBC lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$66.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.04.

RCI.B stock opened at C$56.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.46. The stock has a market cap of C$23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.15 and a 52-week high of C$67.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

