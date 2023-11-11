Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$82.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RCI.B. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$66.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$73.04.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCI.B

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$56.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.15 and a one year high of C$67.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.