Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Lifted to Buy at Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.75 to C$73.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

