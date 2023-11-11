Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

RY opened at $84.65 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.38.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.019 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

