Royal Bank of Canada Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to $85.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $63.07.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3619 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Imperial Oil by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $2,187,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

