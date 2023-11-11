Royal Bank of Canada Trims Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) Target Price to $52.00

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Friday.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE:AIF opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 258,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.