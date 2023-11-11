Royal Bank of Canada Trims Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Target Price to $106.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EMR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.08%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

