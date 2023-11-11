Royal Bank of Canada Trims Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Target Price to $67.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FIS. TD Cowen began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

NYSE FIS opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

