Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RBY. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.80 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Rubellite Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE:RBY opened at C$2.50 on Friday. Rubellite Energy has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. Rubellite Energy had a net margin of 59.13% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of C$18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rubellite Energy will post 0.5481336 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goosen sold 19,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.32, for a total transaction of C$44,231.30. Insiders own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

