Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on RBY. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.80 in a research report on Friday, October 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rubellite Energy
Rubellite Energy Trading Up 1.2 %
Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. Rubellite Energy had a net margin of 59.13% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of C$18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rubellite Energy will post 0.5481336 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goosen sold 19,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.32, for a total transaction of C$44,231.30. Insiders own 37.62% of the company’s stock.
Rubellite Energy Company Profile
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rubellite Energy
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.