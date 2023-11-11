Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.86.

RUS opened at C$37.87 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$27.45 and a 12-month high of C$40.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.82.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.10. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 3.6934307 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

