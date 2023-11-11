Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Safehold from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Get Safehold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Safehold

Safehold Stock Up 1.9 %

Safehold stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.37. Safehold has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1,240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 455.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.