Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Salem Media Group Price Performance

SALM stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.32 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Salem Media Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Further Reading

