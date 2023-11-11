Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
SALM stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.32 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
