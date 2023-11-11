Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Savara from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Savara Stock Up 1.8 %

Savara stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. Savara has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 18.33 and a quick ratio of 18.33. The stock has a market cap of $469.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Savara will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Savara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

