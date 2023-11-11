SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %
SBFG stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $89.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.77.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.
Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SB Financial Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.