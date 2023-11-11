SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

SBFG stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $89.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 559,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 399,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 169,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.