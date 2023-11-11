Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Lessened by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,647,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 126,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $64.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $69.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

