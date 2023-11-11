Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

