SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaChange International

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 53,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $261,616.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 676,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 90,568 shares of company stock valued at $444,751 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

SeaChange International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SeaChange International by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

