Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Seagen were worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,966,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total transaction of $693,100.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $213.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.80. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $217.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.