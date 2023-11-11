Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Acquires 4,100 Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, with a total value of C$152,930.00.

ATCO Stock Performance

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.72. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. ATCO Ltd. has a one year low of C$32.90 and a one year high of C$45.59.

Get ATCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.86.

ATCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.