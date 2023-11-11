Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 7,232 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $97.47 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $505.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

