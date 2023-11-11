Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,032 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,806.20.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.