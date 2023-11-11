Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.27 Million in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,844 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 790,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,080,000 after buying an additional 370,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,878,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IYR stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $96.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.06.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

