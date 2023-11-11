Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,301 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.