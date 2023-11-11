Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,043 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,872 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

