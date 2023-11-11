Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Novartis by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,371,000 after acquiring an additional 279,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novartis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,974,000 after acquiring an additional 180,186 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Novartis Trading Up 0.4 %

Novartis stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $198.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.07. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

