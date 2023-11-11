Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 14,460 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,460 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

