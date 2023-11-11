Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,650 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $65.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

