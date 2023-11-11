Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,665 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $158.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.56 and its 200 day moving average is $157.45. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.44 and a 52-week high of $167.62.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
