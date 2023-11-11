Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Insider Alfred Moufarrige Purchases 1,500,000 Shares

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) insider Alfred Moufarrige acquired 1,500,000 shares of Servcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.48 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,720,000.00 ($2,415,584.42).
Alfred Moufarrige also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 6th, Alfred Moufarrige sold 1,752,651 shares of Servcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.42 ($2.22), for a total transaction of A$5,987,055.82 ($3,887,698.58).
Servcorp Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Servcorp Increases Dividend
About Servcorp
Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including office business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services.
