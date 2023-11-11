SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SGS in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SGS stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. SGS has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

