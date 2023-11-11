SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.06-3.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98.

SharkNinja Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SN opened at 42.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of 25.84 and a 1-year high of 52.90.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.81 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharkNinja stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

