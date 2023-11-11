Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Lessened by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Shell by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14.

Shell Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,806.20.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

