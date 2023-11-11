Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

SHEN stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 43,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

