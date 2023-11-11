Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the October 15th total of 368,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance
NYSE:SHG opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Shinhan Financial Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHG
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shinhan Financial Group
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.