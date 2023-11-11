Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Shoals Technologies Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHLS. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,964,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

