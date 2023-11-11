Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $160.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.25 and its 200 day moving average is $245.84.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $335,952.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total value of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $335,952.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,100 shares of company stock worth $10,628,024 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.