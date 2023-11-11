Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Lowered to $284.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $284.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $269.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $160.99 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 14.43.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total value of $841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,317,439. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.25, for a total transaction of $841,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,317,439. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $657,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,952.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,628,024. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

