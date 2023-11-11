Short Interest in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Expands By 172.2%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 172.2% from the October 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Belite Bio Trading Up 0.9 %

BLTE stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. Belite Bio has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belite Bio will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Belite Bio by 194.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Belite Bio by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Belite Bio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 814,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Belite Bio from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belite Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

