Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Declines By 62.7%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the October 15th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bionomics Trading Down 23.3 %

Shares of BNOX opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.31. Bionomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Bionomics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Bionomics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

