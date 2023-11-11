Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Expands By 177.8%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of ECA Marcellus Trust I stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

