Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Rises By 208.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a growth of 208.2% from the October 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSJR opened at $21.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.1195 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.