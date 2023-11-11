Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Rises By 208.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a growth of 208.2% from the October 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJR opened at $21.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.1195 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.