Short Interest in Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Rises By 180.0%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Meiji in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.
