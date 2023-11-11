Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Drops By 36.0%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,810,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the October 15th total of 46,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of SQQQ stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $58.29.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
