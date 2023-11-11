Short Interest in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Drops By 36.0%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,810,000 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the October 15th total of 46,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of SQQQ stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.