Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Rises By 200.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

Telecom Italia stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.34.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

