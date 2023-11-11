Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Rises By 200.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
Telecom Italia stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.34.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
